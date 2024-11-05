'Not just a gimmick’: Malaysia graft busters’ TikTok video of fashion office raid spurs calls for transparency

The anti-graft busters also confirmed that the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act in 2009 which deals with the submission of false claims that can carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a fine of RM10,000 or five times the value of the false claims, whichever is higher upon conviction.

“(I) hope this is not just a gimmick,” said X user @sakura_csgppkls on Nov 5.

The 58-second video posted on TikTok shows MACC’s officers searching through the office and the blurred faces of Ms Vivy and Mr Fadzarudin who are being interrogated.

Both founders resigned from the company on Friday.

“This looks staged though, to show that MACC is actually doing work,” said another X user “Marry Ann” on the same day.

"Good job MACC and Madani (unity) government, we support," said TikTok user Mr Rousley M Deen.

"Keep updating us people, MACC. We want to know every single detail," another netizen Ms Hazwani Baharum commented.

“Hopefully the investigation will be transparent enough although it involves high-profile individuals. Most entrepreneurs had to get loans, fork out capital for their businesses. Money doesn't come easy for us ordinary people. May justice be served,” netizen Ms Ida Rafidah commented on an Instagram post by local news channel Astro Awani on Saturday.

Mr Azam confirmed on Nov 2 through a media statement that investigations are ongoing.

“SPRM would like to give the assurance that a thorough probe will be conducted, fairly and professionally … The public is urged to avoid speculation on those involved,” read the statement.

Mr Azam also noted that MACC had recorded statements from four officials linked to Khazanah, PNB and the Ministry of Finance.

Some netizens have also raised questions on why a huge sum of investment was made although FashionValet was already recording losses, calling for thorough investigations on state-investment firm Khazanah as well as PNB who approved the investment.

Local media reported on Nov 4 that the company’s financial account filings with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) showed that it had consistently recorded losses from RM166,793 in 2012 to RM10.7 million in 2017, even before Khazanah and PNB’s investment in the company in 2018.

“This warrants a serious and thorough audit. Why invest in a non-profitable company, wouldn’t it raise a red flag? Why wait until the loss escalates to tens of millions (of ringgit),” said Facebook user Ms Mariam Lim on Nov 4.

“Those decision-makers in Khazanah and PNB must be investigated … MACC must investigate without fear or fervour,” another Facebook user Mr Choon Hock Tay posted on Nov 4.

Ms Vivy’s lavish lifestyle also came under public scrutiny, with netizens noting that pictures of her luxury bags and shoes on display have since been deleted from her social media.

“People are mad at Vivy because she flaunts her wealth everywhere, even when funds from Khazanah and PNB are mismanaged,” said another X user.

“FV (FashionValet) needs to prove that funds from Khazanah and PNB are not used to purchase (Ms) Vivy’s personal items,” said netizen Zaki Talib on Nov 5.