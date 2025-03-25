Malaysia child abuse case: High Court denies bail for GISB chief executive, 12 others

KAJANG, Selangor: Malaysia’s Shah Alam High Court on Monday (Mar 24) denied bail to the chief executive officer and chairman of an Islamic conglomerate - along with 12 other men - who are facing charges for being members of an organised criminal group in a high-profile case that saw hundreds of children rescued from the group’s welfare homes last year.

Judge Latifah Mohd Tahar dismissed the applications by Global Ikhwan Services and Business (GISB) Holdings’ Nasiruddin Mohd Ali and 12 other male members of the group. They include Adib At-Tamimi, who is the son of Al-Arqam’s founder Ashaari Muhammad.

Al-Arqam is an Islamic movement that was banned by Malaysian religious authorities in 1994 for deviant practices.

Latifah said that the 13 men had failed to meet the conditions as provided for under Section 13 of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act or SOSMA. According to local media, SOSMA provides for special measures relating to offences against the state to maintain public order and security, and all related matters.

The court, however, allowed the application for bail by eight women, including Nasiruddin’s wife - 58-year-old Azura Md Yusof. Each of the women was allowed bail of RM40,000 (US$9,000) with two sureties.

GISB Holdings - a controversial Malaysian conglomerate said to have some 10,000 followers - dominated domestic and international headlines last year for allegations of sexual abuse, human trafficking and religious deviance among others.

Nasiruddin was among seven GISB members, aged between 52 to 66, who had submitted health reports to be granted bail that were rejected by the Shah Alam High Court for not presenting sufficient evidence.