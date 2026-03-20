A glow of tradition: In Perak, traditional lamps light up Hari Raya celebrations

IPOH, Perak: In Kampung Pasir Puteh, in Malaysia’s northern state of Perak, preparations for Hari Raya begin weeks in advance.

For 67-year-old retiree Jasmi Daud and his family, that starts with a trip into the forest to cut buloh – Malay for bamboo – by hand .

The bamboo forms the backbone of their pelita panjut, traditional oil lamps commonly seen in villages during Ramadan and Hari Raya.

The practice has been passed down through generations.

“My late father started it as a passion project. Wherever he was, he would always put up the lamps,” he told CNA.

“And now, it’s continued by his children and grandchildren. It is not compulsory, but it feels like something we must do. Otherwise, it doesn’t feel like Hari Raya.”