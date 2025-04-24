Malaysia’s health ministry under fire for ‘lavish’ Hari Raya celebration amid healthcare workers’ woes
Singer Siti Nurhaliza has clarified she performed at the event for free, while Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the “criticism received is fair”.
PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s Health Ministry has come under fire for organising a seemingly extravagant Hari Raya event on Tuesday (Apr 22) amid challenges faced by healthcare workers who are reportedly underpaid and overworked.
Veteran Malaysian singers like Siti Nurhaliza and Jamal Abdillah performed at the Majlis Sambutan Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2025, which Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim attended.
In the wake of the backlash, Siti Nurhaliza clarified on Instagram that she had performed for free, while Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said he appreciated the concerns raised and acknowledged the “criticism received is fair”.
“Let this be a reminder for all. We’ll continue working to address systemic issues for our health workers,” he said in a post on X.
Without naming the singer, Dzulkefly said one of them had performed without any payment to honour the prime minister as well as healthcare workers “from the headquarters”.
These workers, he said, included guests from other agencies, ministries, universities and the private sector that have been part of the country’s healthcare system.
The event has been criticised on social media by many healthcare workers including the contract doctors’ group Hartal Doktor Kontrak, which called it “tone deaf” in the face of the healthcare sector's struggles.
“Our OT (overtime) allowance is super low, claims get rejected all the time, (some) equipment cannot be purchased due to the lack of funding but at least the ministry’s top management can have fun with famous artists,” Hartal Doktor Kontrak said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that garnered over 5,400 likes and 2,700 comments.
“It is disheartening to witness Malaysia’s frontline health workers grappling with unpaid on-call claims, severe understaffing and perilous working conditions while the Ministry of Health chooses to host a lavish Hari Raya concert featuring celebrities,” netizen @ksampoh posted on X on Wednesday.
Earlier this year, media outlet Free Malaysia Today and healthcare website CodeBlue reported that the on-call allowance for doctors in Malaysia remains at only RM220 (US$50) for a 24-hour weekend call, which is equivalent to RM9.16 per hour. The rate has not been revised for a decade.
CodeBlue is an editorially independent programme of the Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy, a public policy research and advocacy organisation in Malaysia.
Others perceived double standards at play, claiming they were not allowed to organise celebrations at work.
“Hypocrisy to the core. (Healthcare) staff are not allowed to organise any celebrations at work but the top management are allowed to have fun. If you guys have that much time, come join us during on-call (hours) and help us,” said netizen @karamelmakiatto on X, referring to the work outside regular hours.
Malaysian media reported that Communications Minister and government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil sought to “deflect questions” on the controversy on Wednesday, saying it was not discussed during the Cabinet meeting. He said questions should be directed to Dzulkefly.
Malaysia’s healthcare manpower shortage has been widely reported. Dzulkefly said last year the country’s nursing shortage could hit 60 per cent by 2030. The country is also short of cardiothoracic surgeons and other specialists.