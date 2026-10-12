Malaysia urges citizens to postpone Umrah trips as Indonesia calls for vigilance after deadly Saudi airport attacks
The advisories come amid escalating security concerns after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for recent attacks on airports in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has advised its citizens to temporarily postpone travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah pilgrimage, while Indonesia has urged pilgrims to exercise greater caution following a series of deadly attacks on the kingdom’s airports.
The advisories come amid escalating security concerns after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for recent attacks on airports in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport.
A strike on Saturday (Oct 10) there killed 13 people and injured more than 300. Meanwhile, a fresh attack on Sunday killed one and injured about a dozen others.
Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said on Monday that although no security incidents had been reported in Mecca, the missile attack in Riyadh had prompted the government to advise its citizens to defer non-essential travel to the holy cities of Mecca and Madinah.
“There has been no incident in Mecca, but the missile explosion in Riyadh has raised security concerns,” Mohamad Hasan was quoted as saying by national news agency Bernama after attending the departure of Jordan's King Abdullah II at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
Malaysia's foreign ministry said on Sunday that no Malaysians had been killed or injured in the attacks on King Khalid International Airport or in an incident involving a projectile near King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.
Separately, Indonesia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has called on its citizens in Saudi Arabia, including those performing Umrah, to remain vigilant and prioritise their safety amid the deteriorating security situation.
“We urge Indonesian citizens in Saudi Arabia, including Umrah pilgrims, to remain calm and increase their vigilance,” ministry spokesperson Ichsan Marsha was quoted as saying by news agency Antara.
“Avoid vulnerable locations, comply with applicable regulations, and follow the directions of local authorities. Safety must be a priority."
He also cautioned against relying on unverified information that could cause unnecessary alarm.
Indonesian pilgrims already in Saudi Arabia have been advised to maintain close communication with their travel organisers, monitor developments and comply with safety instructions from the authorities.
Those preparing to depart for Saudi Arabia should coordinate with their travel operators to confirm flight schedules, departure arrangements and any changes to travel requirements.