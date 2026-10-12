Malaysia urges citizens to postpone Umrah trips as Indonesia calls for vigilance after deadly Saudi airport attacks

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has advised its citizens to temporarily postpone travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah pilgrimage, while Indonesia has urged pilgrims to exercise greater caution following a series of deadly attacks on the kingdom’s airports.

The advisories come amid escalating security concerns after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for recent attacks on airports in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport.

A strike on Saturday (Oct 10) there killed 13 people and injured more than 300. Meanwhile, a fresh attack on Sunday killed one and injured about a dozen others.