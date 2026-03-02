‘Like sitting ducks’: Fear and uncertainty mount for Southeast Asians stranded in Middle East

SINGAPORE: Malaysian Fauzan Azmi was at lunch with his colleagues near the Dubai Marina on Saturday (Feb 28) afternoon when two loud nearby explosions ripped through the air.

“At first we thought it was just a random thing, then a few minutes later someone in our group said it was a missile that was intercepted,” the corporate governance specialist told CNA via a video call on Monday. “So that was the first sign of escalation.”

Later around midnight, Fauzan, 31, who arrived in Dubai on Feb 25 on a business trip, said he received iPhone alerts notifying him to head indoors after the nearby Fairmont Hotel in Palm Jumeirah was reportedly set ablaze after a projectile struck outside its entrance, injuring four people.

“At the hotel area, you could see people running and the management trying to get everyone to the basement. With about 300 people in the lobby trying to check in, the sirens happening, loud bangs, it wasn’t a smooth process,” he said, describing the scene when he returned to his own hotel, the Grand Hyatt.

“Basically everyone tried to evacuate and get near a sheltered place. They told us that we could come up to our rooms but not stay near the windows. This was about 1.30am,” Fauzan said.

The Grand Hyatt has provided complimentary food and water, Fauzan added.

“I think the worst part is the uncertainty. All hotel rooms are fully booked, people can’t find a place to stay. People who left to the airport and checked out had to come back and find their rooms already occupied.”

“There's a feeling that we're like sitting ducks right now,” he added, lamenting that the Malaysian consulate general in Dubai is closed during the “hardest time ever” and he was told to contact the mission via email and telephone.