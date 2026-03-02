Iran war widens as Israel strikes Lebanon in response to Hezbollah attacks

Israel carried out airstrikes on the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut on Monday (Mar 2), after the Iran-backed group launched missiles and drones towards Israel to avenge the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The violence widened the conflict that has spread through the Middle East since the United States and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump said 48 Iranian leaders had been killed, and that the war on Iran could last a month.

The strikes - and Iranian retaliation - sent shockwaves worldwide through sectors from shipping to air travel to oil, amid warnings of rising energy costs and disruption to business in the Gulf region.

