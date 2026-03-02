Kuwait shoots down three US F-15 jets in friendly-fire incident, US Central Command says

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait's air defences mistakenly shot down three United States F-15 fighter jets during active combat on Monday (Mar 2), US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday, describing it as an apparent friendly‐fire incident during the conflict with Iran.

All six crew members ejected from the aircraft safely, were recovered and are in stable condition, CENTCOM said.

"During active combat - that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles and drones - the US Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defences," CENTCOM said.

It said that Kuwait had acknowledged the incident and that an investigation was underway.

Video images showed a US warplane falling out of the sky over Kuwait early on Monday, while a person could be seen parachuting. The video was recorded in the Al Jahra area of Kuwait, according to Reuters.