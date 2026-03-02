Logo
Singaporeans advised to defer all travel to the Middle East: MFA
The ministry has issued travel advisories to 15 destinations in the region.

Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, Mar 1, 2026. (Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA via REUTERS)

02 Mar 2026 10:43AM
SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday (Mar 1) advised Singaporeans to defer all travel to the Middle East, issuing travel advisories to 15 destinations there, amid the US and Israel's campaign on Iran and the retaliatory strikes by Iran.

Regions with updated travel advisories:

  • Iran
  • Israel
  • Egypt
  • Iraq
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Palestinian Territories
  • Syria
  • Yemen
  • Lebanon
  • Jordan
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Bahrain
  • Oman
  • Kuwait
  • Qatar
MFA also referred Singaporeans to its spokesperson's comments issued on Feb 28.

The ministry had said that Singapore's embassies in the Middle East have advised Singaporeans there to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel until further notice.

“In view of the volatile security situation and disruptions to flights to the region, Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to Israel, Iran and the Middle East region." 

MFA also advised Singaporeans currently residing or transiting in the region to take all necessary precautions for their personal safety.

These include staying indoors, proceeding to a safe shelter when alerted, monitoring the news closely and heeding the local government’s advice.

In its travel advisories on Sunday for the region, MFA encouraged Singaporeans who are currently in the Middle East to e-register with the ministry so it can contact them when the need arises.

Those who require consular assistance may contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours) at:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hr)
Address: Tanglin, Singapore 248163
Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855
Fax: +65 6476 7302
Email: mfa_duty_officer [at] mfa.gov.sg

The unrest in the region follows a 12-day air war in June last year between Israel and Iran, and repeated US-Israeli warnings that they would strike again if Iran pressed ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the war with Iran could last a month.

Source: CNA/fh(ss)

