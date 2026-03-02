Singaporeans advised to defer all travel to the Middle East: MFA

MFA also referred Singaporeans to its spokesperson's comments issued on Feb 28.

The ministry had said that Singapore's embassies in the Middle East have advised Singaporeans there to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel until further notice.

“In view of the volatile security situation and disruptions to flights to the region, Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to Israel, Iran and the Middle East region."

MFA also advised Singaporeans currently residing or transiting in the region to take all necessary precautions for their personal safety.

These include staying indoors, proceeding to a safe shelter when alerted, monitoring the news closely and heeding the local government’s advice.

In its travel advisories on Sunday for the region, MFA encouraged Singaporeans who are currently in the Middle East to e-register with the ministry so it can contact them when the need arises.

Those who require consular assistance may contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours) at:

Address: Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Fax: +65 6476 7302

Email: mfa_duty_officer [at] mfa.gov.sg

The unrest in the region follows a 12-day air war in June last year between Israel and Iran, and repeated US-Israeli warnings that they would strike again if Iran pressed ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the war with Iran could last a month.