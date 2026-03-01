Iran's Surpreme Leader Khamenei is dead, says Trump

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump said on Saturday (Feb 28) that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was dead, after Israel and the US launched an attack of unprecedented scale aimed at bringing down the Islamic republic.

Cheers could be heard on Tehran's streets after reports of the death of Khamenei, Iran's paramount leader since 1989, as plumes of black smoke hovered over the Pasteur district where he usually resides, witnesses told AFP.

"Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country," he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier said there were "many signs that this tyrant is no longer alive".

Addressing the people of Iran, the arch-enemy of Israel and the US since the 1979 Islamic revolution, Netanyahu said: "This is your time to join forces, to overthrow the regime and to secure your future."

The strikes prompted Tehran to fire off a missile barrage across the Middle East, with injuries and at least one death reported in explosions that rocked showcase cities in Gulf Arab monarchies.

Iranian authorities urged residents to evacuate the capital, a city of 10 million, while the country's Red Crescent society said that at least 201 people had been killed in the strikes and more than 700 wounded.

The Iranian judiciary said one strike that hit a school in the south killed 108 people, although AFP was unable to access the site to verify the toll or the circumstances surrounding the incident.