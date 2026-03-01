Iran launches new wave of strikes against Israel, US bases in Middle East

Iran's Revolutionary Guards vowed on Sunday (Mar 1) that they would launch the "most ferocious" operation in history against Israel and US bases after the death of their supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The 86-year-old, who has been Iran's supreme leader since 1989, was killed in the opening salvo of a massive US and Israeli attack that extended into a second day on Sunday.

The development threatens to destabilise the wider Middle East, with retaliatory strikes reported in Dubai, Bahrain and other places with US military bases.

Follow live.