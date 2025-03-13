Ex-Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri pledges cooperation in US$38.3 million corruption probe; questioning to resume Mar 14

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has pledged to cooperate with the authorities in a corruption probe involving more than RM170 million (US$38.3 million), shortly after giving his statement at the country’s anti-graft agency on Thursday (Mar 13).

He is due to return for further questioning at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya on Mar 14, agency chief Azam Baki told local media.

"I came to the (MACC) headquarters to give my statement today.

"I will continue to cooperate with the authorities until the investigation is complete," the New Straits Times reported Ismail Sabri as saying in a statement.

The investigation follows the seizure of cash in various currencies along with 16kg of gold bars worth nearly RM7 million at the alleged safe houses tied to his senior aides on Mar 9.

The 65-year-old former leader arrived at MACC headquarters at 9.46am on Thursday morning and was questioned for around five hours, according to Sinar Harian.

He was initially scheduled for questioning on Mar 5, before it was postponed twice after he produced medical certificates from his doctor to the anti-graft agency.

On Mar 7, MACC officials also spoke to Ismail Sabri’s doctor to assess whether his medical condition justified the repeated delays.

On Feb 22, Ismail Sabri was hospitalised after he collapsed at home for blood pressure-related problems.