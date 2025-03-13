Ex-Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri pledges cooperation in US$38.3 million corruption probe; questioning to resume Mar 14
Ismail Sabri Yaakob - who is Malaysia’s shortest-serving prime minister - was questioned by graft busters for about five hours on Thursday following several delays.
PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has pledged to cooperate with the authorities in a corruption probe involving more than RM170 million (US$38.3 million), shortly after giving his statement at the country’s anti-graft agency on Thursday (Mar 13).
He is due to return for further questioning at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya on Mar 14, agency chief Azam Baki told local media.
"I came to the (MACC) headquarters to give my statement today.
"I will continue to cooperate with the authorities until the investigation is complete," the New Straits Times reported Ismail Sabri as saying in a statement.
The investigation follows the seizure of cash in various currencies along with 16kg of gold bars worth nearly RM7 million at the alleged safe houses tied to his senior aides on Mar 9.
The 65-year-old former leader arrived at MACC headquarters at 9.46am on Thursday morning and was questioned for around five hours, according to Sinar Harian.
He was initially scheduled for questioning on Mar 5, before it was postponed twice after he produced medical certificates from his doctor to the anti-graft agency.
On Mar 7, MACC officials also spoke to Ismail Sabri’s doctor to assess whether his medical condition justified the repeated delays.
On Feb 22, Ismail Sabri was hospitalised after he collapsed at home for blood pressure-related problems.
The Bera Member of Parliament from the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) was first questioned by MACC on Feb 19, after he formally submitted a wealth declaration on Feb 10 as ordered under Section 36(1) of the MACC Act.
The authorities then detained four senior officials on Feb 23 who served in his administration.
The investigation is being carried out under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.
Ismail Sabri is the third former prime minister to face a corruption investigation, after Najib Razak and Muhyiddin Yassin. He is also the country’s shortest-serving prime minister.
On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister and UMNO President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reiterated that his party has no involvement in the cash and gold bars seized by MACC linked to Ismail Sabri.
Zahid said that the seized items have no connection to political funding or any collections made by UMNO.
“We leave it to the MACC to take further action,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event at the World Trade Centre, as quoted by Malay Mail.
He also emphasised that the probe would not tarnish UMNO’s reputation as it is a “personal case”.