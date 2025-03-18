Malaysian ministers condemn ‘provocative act’ after non-Muslim allegedly slapped for eating during Ramadan in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: At least two Malaysian ministers have slammed the actions of a man who allegedly confronted and slapped a non-Muslim for eating in public at a shopping mall in Johor Bahru on Sunday (Mar 16) during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in an incident which has since gone viral on social media.

National Unity Minister Aaron Ago Dagang called it a “provocative act” that went against the spirit of unity and harmony in Malaysia’s multicultural society while Religious Affairs Minister Na’im Mokhtar said that the incident “does not reflect the true teachings of Islam”.

“I strongly condemn any form of violence, discrimination and prejudice that can threaten racial harmony,” said Dagang in a statement on X on Monday.

He also confirmed that the victim has lodged a police report at the Tampoi Police Station in Johor Bahru.

The two federal ministers were referring to videos which surfaced on X, which showed an elderly man in a black jubah - or robe - confronting a young Chinese man inside a convenience store.

The man, who identified himself as Elijah, shared on X that he was allegedly “slapped several times” after he refused to show his identity card to prove he was not a Muslim.

“He asked if I was a Muslim and scolded me for eating during the fasting month, although I am not a Muslim and was not even disturbing him,” Elijah wrote on X.

In his statement on X, Dagang - the unity minister - confirmed that the incident occurred at Angsana Mall, and is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

If convicted, the man could face a jail term for up to one year or fined up to RM2,000 (US$450) or both.

“I hope that all parties will cooperate and leave the matter to PDRM to conduct the investigation,” Dagang said, referring to the Royal Malaysia Police.

Meanwhile, Na’im - the religious affairs minister - urged Muslims in the country to resolve differences with wisdom and through appropriate channels, while calling them to practise patience and remain open-minded.

“Islam teaches us to be patient, have noble character and to respect the rights of others, especially in a multiracial society,” he said in a statement on Monday, as quoted by Free Malaysia Today.

“The month of Ramadan is not only about hunger and thirst, but also about controlling our emotions and preserving good ties with others.”

An officer-in-charge of the police district for Johor Bahru on Monday confirmed that they are investigating the incident after a 21-year-old man filed a report on Sunday, reported local news outlet The Star.

“The victim alleged that he was slapped twice on the right cheek by an unknown man,” Assistant Commissioner Balveer Singh told local media, adding that the incident occurred at about 3.45pm that day.

The purported victim, Elijah, had posted two videos depicting the elderly man berating him which had garnered over 14,000 reposts as of Mar 18.

Elijah also claimed that the man’s son came forward to apologise for his father’s behaviour.

CRACKDOWN ON MUSLIMS CAUGHT ‘NOT FASTING’ DURING RAMADAN

On Mar 8, local news agency Bernama reported that eight men in Melaka have been arrested by the state’s Islamic Religious Department for not fasting and eating in public during inspections at food outlets in the state.

State Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs Committee chairman Rahmad Mariman said that the eight of them gave common reasons that they are “not feeling well” and “cannot fast”.

In Malaysia, it is considered an offence under state laws for Muslims not to fast during the month of Ramadan.

As matters relating to Islam are governed by the respective states in Malaysia, the state laws listing out Syariah offences also differ from state to state.

According to Malay Mail, most states in Malaysia have maximum penalties of RM1,000 fine or six months’ jail for the first offence and a maximum penalty of RM2,000 fine or one-year jail for repeat offences.

The maximum penalties are relatively higher in Kelantan and Pahang.