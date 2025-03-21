Triple whammy: JB Ramadan bazaar vendors grapple with higher costs, stricter rules and price-conscious customers

The trend of traders grappling with price-sensitive consumers and “exorbitant” operational costs is also evident across the causeway at Ramadan bazaars in Singapore.

Last year’s Goods and Services Tax hike to 9 per cent, alongside soaring rental rates and base prices, has left many vendors with no choice but to raise their prices, much to the frustration of consumers.

Many of these customers and stall owners however, are still finding ways to embrace the yearly tradition meaningfully.

Like those in Johor Bahru, several customers at the annual Geylang Serai and Kampong Gelam bazaars told CNA they are adjusting their spending in response to higher prices.

“I will still come to the bazaar, but I will think twice before making a purchase,” Ani, who visited the Kampong Gelam bazaar, said.

“It is very expensive for basic things, some meals can cost around S$20 (US$15) and the portions are not even that big,” concurred 17-year-old Naira, who spoke to CNA at the Geylang Serai bazaar.

“But I also get it because rent prices are very high.”

Patrons having their meals at the bustling Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar on a weekday evening. (Photo: CNA/Lan Yu)

Burhan Jumadi - campaign manager for Gemilang Kampong Gelam 2025 - told CNA that rental for booths at the bazaar centering the iconic Sultan Mosque has been capped at S$14,500 for food and beverage (F&B) vendors, and S$3,800 for retail vendors this year.

These amounts, however, do not include the utility costs which vendors also bear.

Asyraf Rasheed, owner of Smashed at the Kampong Gelam bazaar, told CNA that he spent close to S$17,500 in total for rent and utilities, about a 10 per cent increase from last year.

Muzaffar, owner of Mandi House at Kampong Gelam’s bazaar, similarly shared that his total rent and utility costs have surged to about S$16,000, marking a more than 70 per cent increase from the S$9,000 in 2023.

At the Geylang Serai bazaar, a stallholder who has been operating there since 2016 said that rent is undoubtedly "going upwards" each year.

Muhammad Hasif Othman, the founder of Katoshka - which sells russet fries with sauces - highlighted that total rent this year has reached over S$20,950, inclusive of electricity bills.

“The barrier to entry is getting higher, making it difficult for small businesses to sustain themselves and for new entrepreneurs to break into the scene,” Hasif told CNA.

But despite the high costs, organisers said that demand for a space at the bazaars has been high.

All available stalls at the Kampong Gelam Bazaar were taken up this year - just as it had been in 2024 - its organiser told CNA.

In Geylang, 90 per cent of stallholders from 2024 also returned this year, said the organiser in response to CNA’s query.

“For some of us, this is our livelihood, we have to make it work,” Asyraf - the owner of Smashed - told CNA.

The stall, which sold burgers last year, now serves tacos, acknowledging that customers are becoming “more selective” when shopping at bazaars.

“People may be more mindful of their spending, but they still find ways to embrace this yearly tradition,” Hasif shared.

Despite the increasing costs, the Katoshka founder highlighted that returning to Geylang Bazaar is about more than just business.

“It’s a tradition, and it holds deep cultural and historical significance,” said Hasif.

“We do what we can to keep it alive, knowing it’s a place that brings the community together.”