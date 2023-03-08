Clogged drainage along rivers among key reasons why Johor is grappling with floods: Experts

JOHOR BAHRU: Floods which have hit various parts of Johor over the last week have displaced tens of thousands of residents across the southern state.

As of Wednesday morning (Mar 8), more than 40,000 Johoreans were still in temporary relief centres after they were forced to evacuate from their homes. In spite of mostly good weather over the last few days, the number of evacuees in areas such as Batu Pahat, Muar and Tangkak have increased while floodwaters remain high.

As authorities seek to address the root cause of the problem, environmental experts interviewed by CNA said that poor drainage along major rivers was a key reason.

Mr Sivakumar Packirisamy, president of the non-governmental organisation Green Earth Society in Johor, expressed concern that floodwaters have not receded in parts of the state, despite the weather being mostly sunny over the last couple of days.

He highlighted that in places like Batu Pahat for instance, the water level has actually increased, leading to more people being forced out of their homes.

“Flood mitigation measures along the rivers in Johor have to be improved. This will allow the water levels to recede quicker,” said Mr Sivakumar.

“Authorities must reassess the drainage system so that if there are any clogs or blockages, they are removed. Some areas should also be widened to ease the flow of water. The floods have caused a lot of hardship to the people and many are in temporary shelters, unable to resume their lives,” he added.