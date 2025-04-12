Furniture exporters in Malaysia race to beat Trump's 90-day tariff window

MUAR: In southern Malaysia, furniture manufacturers are in a race against United States President Donald Trump's tariffs.

After threatening to impose a 24 per cent tax on all goods imported from the Southeast Asian country, Trump said Tuesday (Apr 8) he would cut rates to 10 per cent for most countries for 90 days.

Factories here took that as a deadline to fill as many orders from US customers as possible before the higher rate kicks in.

Muar, in Malaysia’s Johor state, is a major hub for Malaysia’s furniture industry and the US is its largest export market, accounting for roughly 60 per cent of total exports.

At the Corporate Specialist kitchen furniture factory, workers were packing goods and loading them onto containers as fast as they could on Friday.