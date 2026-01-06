Five Malaysian motorcyclists injured in viral Johor-Singapore Causeway crash

JOHOR BAHRU: Five motorcyclists were injured in a collision along the Johor-Singapore Causeway on Monday (Jan 5), according to Malaysian authorities.

The incident went viral online, with photos and videos of the pile-up circulating on social media.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief Raub Selamat said the incident is believed to have occurred at about 9.20am on Monday morning on the Causeway towards Singapore, when traffic was heavy but weather conditions were fine.

All five riders were Malaysian men aged between 29 and 50, according to local news agency Bernama.

They sustained minor injuries and were taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for treatment.

Initial investigations found that all of them were on their way to work in Singapore at the time, said Rauf.

“During the accident, one of the riders was believed to have stopped and made a U-turn to retrieve a personal item that had fallen onto the road,” he said in a statement on Monday.

“Four other motorcyclists who were approaching were unable to avoid him and collided with the motorcycle.”

The police chief also referenced a viral video on Facebook posted by Community Roda Johor which showed several motorcycles piled up on the roadway, with more than 10 riders gathering at the scene and some waving their arms.

The case has been classified under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless and inconsiderate driving.

Police have urged members of the public who witnessed the incident to come forward with information.

“The Royal Malaysia Police urge all road users to always exercise caution when driving, to comply with road traffic laws and to ensure adequate rest and that vehicles are in good condition in order to prevent accidents,” read the statement on Monday.