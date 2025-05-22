Johor water cuts: Supply restored for some of 300,000 affected residents; pump repairs at halfway mark

JOHOR BAHRU: Water supply was gradually restored on Thursday morning (May 22) for one in four of 155,000 Johor households hit by cuts since late-Tuesday, state officials said.

But with repairs of the faulty pumps at Sungai Johor water treatment plant at the halfway mark, the authorities have deployed water tankers and delivered mineral water to areas still experiencing cuts.

As of 10am on Thursday, 27 per cent of households in the affected areas have had water supply “gradually restored”, said Johor’s Works, Transportation and Infrastructure exco chairman Fazli Salleh said on Thursday morning in a Facebook post.

Supply has been partially restored in Tebrau (98 per cent), Kempas (66 per cent) and Ulu Tiram (40 per cent), he updated.

Supply has not been restored in the other affected areas: The city centre, Skudai, Iskandar Puteri and Bukit Indah.

In Taman Perling in Bukit Indah, Saim Husin, 73, told CNA that his family has had to travel two kilometres to get the water they need for bathing, cleaning and consumption of medication.

The supply cut has impacted his family “badly”, he said on Thursday afternoon.

Another resident Syukri Seperi, 29, said he and his neighbours are worried because they have not received notice of whether water tankers would be deployed in their vicinity.