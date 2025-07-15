Malaysia’s royal rulers set to announce new top judges - how will it impact PM Anwar?

KUALA LUMPUR: In a bid to ease political pressure over a crisis in the Malaysian judiciary, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday (Jul 15) that the Conference of Rulers - Malaysia’s largely ceremonial heads of the nine royal households - will announce top judges’ appointments the next day.

Anwar also said that he hoped the announcement will help “dispel negative perceptions” on two issues that have been raised by lawyers, politicians and the public: A delay in the judiciary appointments and alleged political interference in the process.

“I can assure you that is not the case,” he said in his speech at the International Conference on Governance and Integrity 2025 in the capital Kuala Lumpur, as quoted by news outlet Malay Mail.

He reiterated that he has never spoken to any judges on any case. “I adhere to the principles of judicial independence.”

The three-day meeting of the Conference of Rulers, which began on Tuesday, is expected to finalise the appointment of the Chief Justice and President of the Court of Appeal that became vacant when Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Abang Iskandar Abang Ismail retired after reaching the age of 66 on Jul 2 and Jul 3 respectively.

Whether the announcement heads off an increasingly noisy public dust-up over the crisis surrounding the judiciary amid allegations of political interference in the judicial appointments, remains to be seen, lawyers told CNA.

The issue has become a magnet for controversy due to explosive allegations contained in what is believed to be a leak over the weekend of a confidential set of minutes from a Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) meeting in mid-May.

JAC plays a central role in the nomination of jurists for high office and the allegations have cast a long cloud over Federal Court judge Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh, who is widely seen as a candidate highly favoured by Anwar to eventually take the top leadership role in the judiciary.