End of an era: Tracing Lee Biscuits' 92-year journey from Singapore to Johor

JOHOR BAHRU/SINGAPORE: For generations of Malaysians and Singaporeans, Lee Biscuits' Marie biscuits, saltine crackers, banana puffs and colourful iced gems were familiar snacks.

Now, after 92 years, the biscuit maker, also known as Nam Lee, is preparing to cease production at its factory in Pontian, Johor at the end of October.

Founded in Singapore in 1934 by prominent businessman and philanthropist Lee Kong Chian, the company moved its manufacturing operations to Johor in 1955, first to Tampoi and later to Pontian.

When CNA visited the factory on Thursday (Oct 29), workers declined to comment on the impending closure. Some were seen taking photographs outside the factory as its final days approached.

For those whose lives have become intertwined with the factory, however, the closure is a personal loss.

Rogayah Othman, 62, has run a food stall just outside its gates since 2012, with workers stopping by regularly for breakfast and lunch.

“I am sad as I’ve grown close to some of the workers. They are like my own kids,” she told CNA.

Some Lee Biscuits products were still listed for sale on supermarket chain FairPrice’s website as of Thursday.

CNA looks back at the biscuit maker’s journey from Singapore to Johor.