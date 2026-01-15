Johor-Singapore SEZ draws firms seeking space, lower costs amid global uncertainty

JOHOR BAHRU: More Singapore companies are setting up operations across the Causeway, drawn by lower costs, space and incentives under the new Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

This comes as tensions between the United States and China are pushing firms to rethink supply chains and diversify their operations.

Early investments into the JS-SEZ include data centres and other high-tech industries, while small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are also exploring the Malaysian state as a second home for their Singapore operations.

BROAD MIX OF INDUSTRIES MOVING IN

Emplifi, a co-working hub launched just three months ago, is among the latest developments catering to this demand.

Located in Johor Bahru’s Taman Pelangi district, it offers workspaces at RM330 (US$81) per seat.

About a third of its 66 seats are now occupied by Singapore companies establishing operations across the Causeway.

The 2,300 sq ft facility is run by Singapore-based human resources firm Emplifi, which plans to lease additional office space to add about 130 more seats in the coming months.