Johor-Singapore SEZ: Malaysia unveils measures to boost investment, Singapore firms commit S$5.5 billion to date

SINGAPORE: New measures are being rolled out in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) to bolster investor momentum, even as companies based in Singapore have committed over S$5.5 billion (US$4.23 billion) in investments into the project since last January.

These were revealed by Malaysia and Singapore at the 2nd Johor-Singapore SEZ Joint Investment Forum held on Tuesday (Oct 14) in Singapore.

Malaysia’s Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said it will fast-track licences for manufacturing projects within the SEZ’s identified economic sectors, which are manufacturing, logistics, food security, tourism, energy, digital economy, green economy, financial services, business services, education and health.

Approval of manufacturing licences for non-sensitive industries will be granted within seven working days, with a required “no objection letter” from the Johor state government also to be issued in seven working days, he told 900 business leaders, investors, policymakers, and academia from both countries at the forum.

MALAYSIA’S BUDGET 2026 ALLOCATIONS

As for financing, an additional RM200 million (US$47.3 million) has been allocated under the Strategic Co-Investment Fund, where the government co-invests alongside private investors.

The extra funding, which is part of Malaysia’s Budget 2026 unveiled last week, can be tapped by Malaysian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the JS-SEZ.

The funding enables co-investments in high-impact projects by Malaysian SMEs in the zone, particularly those that contribute to strengthening the cross-border industrial ecosystem between Johor and Singapore, Mr Zafrul said.