Malaysia PM Anwar unveils record US$111.4 billion Budget 2026
Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that the government is on track to reduce its fiscal deficit to 3.5 per cent of the GDP next year, from an estimated 3.8 per cent this year.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday (Oct 10) unveiled a RM470 billion (US$111.4 billion) Budget 2026 that will be the country’s largest ever.
It outstrips the record RM452 billion earmarked for this year.
However, these sums include components that the government has typically not used in a budget sum as they go beyond the usual operating and development expenditures, which would be RM419.2 billion for 2026.
This was the budget figure the government had cited in documents before Anwar announced the much higher sum in Parliament that included allocations for government-linked investment companies (RM30 billion), public-private investments (RM10 billion) as well as investments from statutory bodies and government-linked companies (RM10.8 billion).
Without these, the RM419.2 billion operating and development expenditure allocation will still outstrip the record RM412.1 billion earmarked for this year, which was adjusted from an earlier allocation of RM421 billion. The 2024 figure was RM407.5 billion.
Of the RM419.2 billion, operating expenditure accounts for RM338.2 billion of the projected spending while the remaining RM81 billion is for the government’s development expenditure.
Operating expenditure covers the government’s daily running costs - such as civil servants salaries and pension payments - while development expenditure refers to funds allocated to create long-term assets like infrastructure, for instance.
According to the government’s Fiscal Outlook report that was released on Friday, revenue in 2026 is projected to grow by 2.7 per cent to RM343.1 billion, compared to this year’s projected revenue of RM334.1 billion.
The government projects its revenue to be mainly contributed by tax revenue - estimated at RM270.4 billion - while non-tax revenue is projected at RM72.7 billion.
"Ordinarily, when additional expenditure is needed for infrastructure and aid for the people, additional taxes would be imposed.
“But the government has chosen to improve governance, including the targeting of subsidies without adding to the burden of the people. By doing so, we have succeeded in implementing measures to eradicate corruption, curb smuggling, and break down the walls and cripple cartels," Anwar said during the tabling of the budget speech.
“HIGHEST FEDERAL ALLOCATIONS” FOR SABAH AND SARAWAK
Anwar on Friday announced that the Borneo states of Sabah and Sarawak will receive the “highest federal allocations” for development, in line with the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).
MA63 refers to the legal instrument signed in 1963 as the basis of the formation of the Federation of Malaysia. The agreement recognises Sabah and Sarawak not as mere states but as equal partners with West Malaysia.
“The Madani government remains committed to accelerating development in Sabah and Sarawak, (this is) not merely a promise but a real effort to bridge development gaps in basic infrastructure.”
Sabah’s development allocation will increase to RM6.9 billion, up from RM4.4 billion in 2022. Sarawak’s allocation will also rise to RM6 billion, compared to RM2.9 billion in 2022, Anwar said on Friday.
State news agency Bernama reported that RM6.7 billion was allocated for Sabah and RM5.9 billion for Sarawak in 2025 when the Budget was tabled in October last year.
Under the 2026 budget, the special grant for both states will also be doubled to RM600 million, up from RM300 million in 2023.
Separately, despite the full handover of electricity regulation to Sabah last year, Anwar said that the federal government will still channel RM1.2 billion to the Borneo state to ensure uninterrupted power supply.
He added that since 2024, RM1 billion has been allocated for water infrastructure projects in Sabah, which include pipe installation and replacement projects in several districts there.
These projects are currently underway, with completion expected next year.
CNA reported earlier that Sabah remains to be plagued with perennial problems of water and electricity disruptions as well as poor roads, ahead of the upcoming state elections.
In total, Anwar said that the infrastructure projects across the two Borneo states - which include projects like the Trans-Borneo Highway and Sarawak-Sabah Link Road - are set to cost the government RM48 billion.
In its Economic Outlook report, the government projects the economy to grow between 4 and 4.5 per cent in 2026.
Meanwhile, it projects that the economy will grow between 4 and 4.8 percent this year, after registering growth of 4.4 per cent in the first half of the year.
“Growth has been broad-based: Households continue to spend with confidence, investment is rising in both the public and private sectors … Even in the face of a weakened global trading environment, our exporters are adapting and sustaining jobs at home,” Anwar - who doubles as finance minister - said in the report.
In his speech, Anwar said that the government is on track to reduce its fiscal deficit to 3.5 per cent of the GDP next year, from an estimated 3.8 per cent this year.
“With continued discipline, a fiscal deficit of 3 per cent can be achieved in the medium term," he said.
HIGHER TAX COLLECTIONS
Direct tax collection in 2026 is projected to increase by 5.8 per cent to RM187.4 billion in anticipation of higher collections from companies and individual income taxes.
Company income tax remains the largest contributor to direct taxes, estimated at RM103.4 billion, the finance ministry said, on account of sustained domestic economic activity and the full-year implementation of the e-invoicing system.
Malaysia's e-invoicing rollout is a phased implementation by the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia to digitise tax compliance, starting with large companies in August 2024 and extending to smaller businesses in later phases.
This is then followed by individual income tax, which is estimated to go up by 9.4 per cent to RM49.1 billion, reflecting a “stable labour market and continued wage growth”.
Indirect tax is forecast to rise by 8.9 per cent to RM83 billion, with Sales and Service Tax (SST) collection making up the bulk of it at RM59.6 billion.
Meanwhile, non-tax revenue is projected to decline by 9.9 per cent to RM72.7 billion primarily due to lower dividend payments of about RM20 billion from national oil company Petronas. This is down from the RM32 billion Petronas is projected to contribute in 2025.
“Recent reforms have enhanced the taxation system, making it more progressive and resilient, while reducing reliance on volatile revenue sources,” the ministry said.
“These efforts help to improve fiscal position, ensuring the government is able to meet the society’s needs while maintaining long-term fiscal sustainability.”
The tabling of Budget 2026 comes amid tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump aimed at addressing trade imbalances. Malaysia saw a reduced tariff rate of 19 per cent on its goods exported to the US, down from the 24 per cent that was first announced in April.
Anwar in April had considered the reciprocal tariffs by Trump as a “major threat” to the current global trade and investment system.
CNA reported earlier that businesses in the electronics and furniture sectors, which make up some of Malaysia’s biggest exports to the US, have expressed concerns over a potential “trade famine” that could force them to downsize or even shut operations.
This is the fourth budget presented by the current administration and the first under the 13th Malaysian Plan (13MP) that was presented in parliament back in July. The plan is Malaysia’s economic development plan over a five-year span from 2026 to 2030.
It outlines Malaysia’s development trajectory for the next five years and seeks to address pain points for Malaysians such as cost-of-living pressures.
The budget statement will be debated at the policy level for eight days starting Oct 13, followed then by responses from the relevant ministries from Oct 29, according to the calendar posted on the Malaysian parliament portal.