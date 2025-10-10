Malaysia PM Anwar unveils record US$111.4 billion Budget 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday (Oct 10) unveiled a RM470 billion (US$111.4 billion) Budget 2026 that will be the country’s largest ever.

It outstrips the record RM452 billion earmarked for this year.

However, these sums include components that the government has typically not used in a budget sum as they go beyond the usual operating and development expenditures, which would be RM419.2 billion for 2026.

This was the budget figure the government had cited in documents before Anwar announced the much higher sum in Parliament that included allocations for government-linked investment companies (RM30 billion), public-private investments (RM10 billion) as well as investments from statutory bodies and government-linked companies (RM10.8 billion).

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Without these, the RM419.2 billion operating and development expenditure allocation will still outstrip the record RM412.1 billion earmarked for this year, which was adjusted from an earlier allocation of RM421 billion. The 2024 figure was RM407.5 billion.

Of the RM419.2 billion, operating expenditure accounts for RM338.2 billion of the projected spending while the remaining RM81 billion is for the government’s development expenditure.

Operating expenditure covers the government’s daily running costs - such as civil servants salaries and pension payments - while development expenditure refers to funds allocated to create long-term assets like infrastructure, for instance.