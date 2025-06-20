Malaysia’s goods and service tax hike: ‘Necessary’ but at what cost to businesses and consumers?

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian businesses and consumers already grappling with rising costs and the impact of United States tariffs could face added strain from the country’s planned Sales and Service Tax (SST) hike next month, warned industry experts.

While Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has defended the move as one targeting high-income earners, analysts and business groups said there could be spillover effects on the broader population and economy.

“Even though the sales tax increases are targeted towards non-essential and luxury goods, it may still impact the lower income through the effect of these taxes on the retail sectors,” economist Cassey Lee told CNA.

“The additional tax revenues collected through the higher sales taxes are also likely to be lower given the dampening effect of economic uncertainties on consumption of non-essential and luxury goods,” added Lee, who is a Senior Fellow and Coordinator for the Regional Economic Studies Programme at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore.

A sales tax rate of 5 per cent or 10 per cent will be imposed on non-essential and luxury goods such as king crab, salmon, imported fruits, racing bicycles and antique artworks from next month, announced the Finance Ministry on Jun 9. The sales tax rate will remain unchanged for essential goods.

Meanwhile, a service tax of 6 per cent or 8 per cent will be expanded to include property rentals or leasing, construction, financial services, private healthcare, education and beauty services.

Acknowledging the growing public concern, Anwar’s political secretary Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim said that the expansion of the SST will proceed on Jul 1 as planned, but the government is open to revisiting the policy if necessary.