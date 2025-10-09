Malaysia to unveil largest-ever budget while balancing fiscal discipline and cost-of-living relief, say analysts

SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR: Amid global trade uncertainties, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is expected to unveil on Friday (Oct 10) Malaysia’s largest-ever budget, economists predict, as the country seeks to balance the competing needs of rolling out cost-of-living measures while maintaining fiscal discipline to support long-term growth.

At the same time, experts add that Budget 2026 would likely take into account the upcoming slate of state elections due in the near future, through what some have reportedly described as being “rakyat-friendly” to win the support of the populace. Rakyat is the Malay word for “ordinary people” or members of the public.

Experts also note that the new budget will “set the tone” for Malaysia's economic transformation under the 13th Malaysia Plan, which was tabled in July. It outlines Malaysia’s development trajectory for the next five years and seeks to address pain points for Malaysians such as cost-of-living pressures.

“The Madani government will be eager to launch development projects recently announced in the 13th Malaysia Plan and show how it has redirected net gains from subsidy reforms and new revenue streams and extend tangible benefits to the populace in view of the upcoming Sabah election and more state elections ahead,” Lee Hwok-Aun of ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute told CNA, using the word Madani in reference to Anwar’s unity government.

The senior fellow and co-coordinator of the Malaysia Studies Programme at the institute was commenting on why the expenditure for the upcoming budget is likely to exceed that of previous years.

UOB economists had told Reuters that the government spending could rise further in 2026 to RM430 billion (US$102 billion) - up from a record RM421 billion this year - with higher allocations for targeted subsidies, social assistance and public services.