‘I didn’t expect her to die’: Ex-Malaysia PM Mahathir says wife 'quite well' the night before death

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said he had not expected his wife Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali to die on Monday (Sep 28), recalling that she had appeared to be in good health the night before.

A video posted on Mahathir’s social media accounts showed the 101-year-old speaking with Pahang ruler Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah when the former king of Malaysia went to pay his final respects on Monday.

“I didn’t expect her (Hasmah) to die today,” a sombre Mahathir told the Pahang ruler, who was accompanied by his wife Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and their son Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

“She was quite well last night,” he added.

Hasmah died at the National Heart Institute at about 9.20am on Monday. She was 100.

She was accorded a state funeral and laid to rest at the National Mausoleum in Putrajaya later that day. In videos that have gone viral online, Mahathir was seen weeping in a wheelchair during the final rites.

Her death was followed by a wave of tributes, with many remembering her warmth and grace, as well as contributions to Malaysia.