Malaysia’s maritime shooting probe involving Indonesian migrants could extend to arms, drug smuggling: Minister

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960 for the unlawful discharge of firearms, Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing public servants in the course of their duties, and Section 26a of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 for the smuggling of migrants, Bernama reported.

An Indonesian man suspected of being a “transporter” has also been arrested, the minister said.

“This means he was responsible for facilitating the entry and exit of individuals without any documents into our country. He has been arrested, and the preliminary investigation indicates that he is linked to the boat that was pursued by the MMEA,” Saifuddin said, as reported by news outlet Malay Mail.

ANWAR PROMISES TRANSPARENT INVESTIGATION

Following the incident, Indonesia urged an investigation, including into the possible use of “excessive force”.

In a statement on Jan 25, Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the shooting happened as five Indonesian nationals were allegedly attempting to leave Malaysia illegally.

Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto – who was in Putrajaya last week for a state visit at the invitation of Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim – expressed confidence that Malaysia would conduct a thorough investigation into the shooting, while Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim promised a transparent investigation, Free Malaysia Today reported.

Anwar said he had ordered the submission of a preliminary investigation report to Indonesia through its embassy in Malaysia.

He also urged Malaysians to remain calm after the Malaysian embassy in Jakarta was pelted with eggs in protest by about 100 people from human rights groups and labour unions last Friday.

WARNING GIVEN TO BOAT, SAYS SAIFUDDIN

Sharing more details on Monday on the incident, Saifuddin said MMEA’s Penggalang 31 vessel had used a loudhailer to issue a warning to the boat, which ignored the warning.

A chase ensued and the boat tried to ram the MMEA’s vessel, targeting its engine, which posed a risk of explosion, he said.

MMEA officers fired warning shots in the air, then aimed at the boat’s engine to try and disable it, he said. But the boat still evaded capture, and the MMEA vessel returned to its base.

According to earlier news reports, Malaysia’s maritime agency received a tip-off about a boat adrift off Banting Beach in Kuala Langat at about 9am on Jan 24.

Two men were found on the boat – one was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was critically injured and rushed to a hospital in Klang for treatment.

The three other Indonesians showed up on Jan 24 at a hospital in Serdang with gunshot wounds, and a medical officer from the hospital filed a police report.