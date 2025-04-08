Malaysia aims to generate US$2.7 billion in annual medical tourism revenue by 2030

KUALA LUMPUR: Indonesian patient Florence Jessica was just 28 when she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.

Finding the right care was not easy in her hometown of Balikpapan, as hospitals there lacked the specialised equipment and expertise she needed. As her condition worsened, she began looking for options abroad.

Her search eventually led her to a private hospital in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

"If we compare the equipment here with what is available in my hometown, there is a huge difference,” Ms Florence told CNA

The consultation at the Kuala Lumpur hospital took one to two hours, she said.

“It was very detailed, and they used ultrasound. Back home, there isn't such equipment, and the examination isn't as detailed,” she added.

Her decision to look overseas paid off. The hospital doctor detected something unusual in her knee and suggested a booster treatment.