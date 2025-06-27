Murder of 20-year-old Malaysian student in university housing sparks calls for justice, better safety measures



CYBERJAYA, Selangor: The murder of a 20-year-old university student in Cyberjaya, Selangor this week has sent shockwaves across Malaysia, sparking widespread calls for justice and better safety from students, politicians and members of the public.

Three suspects, a man and two women aged 19 and 20, were arrested between 9am on Thursday (Jun 26) and 2am on Friday in connection with the death of Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara, a physiotherapy student from the University of Cyberjaya.

Police obtained a seven-day remand order against the three suspects until Jul 3 at the Sepang Sessions Court on Friday morning.

Maniishapriet, who hailed from Kuching, Sarawak, was found dead in her condominium unit in the Sepang district of Selangor on Tuesday at about 10am, with injuries on her body, reported local media.

The victim had been staying at Mutiara Ville, a shared unit provided by the university located about 1.5km away from the main building, according to Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

She was living with five other students but they had returned home for the holidays on Jun 21, leaving her alone at the condominium used as a hostel as she was scheduled to sit for an upcoming examination, according to The Star.

Sepang police chief Norhizam Bahaman confirmed on Thursday that her death was due to blunt force trauma to the head, with the case being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“We hope the public will not speculate on the case or share unverified news that could jeopardise the investigation … We will take stern action on any unlawful act,” Norhizam said on Friday, as quoted by The Star.

The University of Cyberjaya has come under intense scrutiny, as the tragedy raised concerns about the safety of students at private institutions of higher learning, with many using the hashtag “#justiceformaniisha”.