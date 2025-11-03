Malaysian rapper Namewee charged with drug offences; denies involvement in Taiwanese influencer's death

Wee has reportedly denied any involvement in Hsieh’s death.

In a statement on Nov 2 on Instagram, Wee, 42, said he was “really pissed off” by false news reports and public speculation, without specifying whether it was about Hsieh’s death or his earlier drug charges.

In his post, Wee expressed his condolences over Hsieh's death, while suggesting that the emergency response was tardy.

"The ambulance took nearly an hour to arrive - I honestly don't know what the point of calling 999. When I called to ask, I even got scolded," he claimed.

Separately on the drug charges, Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said Wee was detained on Oct 22 following a police check on his hotel room in the city. He did not specify why the sweep was carried out.

Police said they found nine blue pills suspected to be ecstasy during the inspection. Wee later tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, ketamine and cannabis in a urine screening.

“The suspect was remanded for two days by a court order,” said Fadil.

Wee appeared in the Kuala Lumpur Magistrates Court on Oct 24, where he was charged with two offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 - one for possession and one for the use of drugs.

If convicted of drug possession, Wee faces up to five years’ jail and nine strokes of the cane. If convicted of drug use, he faces up to two years’ jail.

Wee pleaded not guilty to both offences and was subsequently released on a RM4,000 (US$953) court bail with one local surety for each charge. Case mention has been set for Dec 18.

In his Nov 2 Instagram post, Wee denied the charges and expressed confidence that the police investigation would reveal the truth.

"I did not take drugs, nor did I possess any. At most, I've just been drinking a little more lately. Those who believe me will do so; those who don't, won't,” he said.

He said that he had not responded earlier because the case was still under investigation.

"Over the past few days, we've also been subjected to blackmail. If they want to keep playing this game, we're ready to see it through," Wee claimed.

Wee, who first achieved fame in 2007 after his rap parody of the Malaysian national anthem went viral, is known for being one of Malaysia’s most controversial artists.

His songs frequently feature political satire, including criticism of the Chinese government.

Wee was previously charged in court in 2014 for a 2009 video that criticised Malaysia’s main power supplier Tenaga Nasional Berhad after a blackout in his hometown of Muar, Johor.

He was sentenced to one month in jail or three months of community service in lieu, and opted for the latter.