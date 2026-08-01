Negeri Sembilan polls: Zahid declares BN-PN supermajority victory, with Anwar’s PH poised to suffer setback

SEREMBAN: The Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalitions have claimed a decisive victory in the Negeri Sembilan state election on Saturday (Aug 1), saying they won 25 of the 36 seats to form a supermajority in the legislative state assembly.

In claiming victory, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said his coalition has won 18 seats while electoral partner PN won seven seats.

“The (electoral understanding) between BN and PN in the Negeri Sembilan election will result in the formation of a stable government,” Zahid, who is also deputy prime minister, said at BN’s election war room at the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) Negeri Sembilan headquarters in Seremban.

“I record my highest appreciation and thanks to all voters who … gave their trust to BN and PN to lead the Negeri Sembilan state administration,” he said at a press conference at about 9.10pm.

There were joyous scenes at the location, with thousands of BN supporters there to celebrate the victory, though it has not been confirmed by the Election Commission (EC), which is expected to announce official results close to midnight.

Also present were opposition leader Hamzah Zainuddin as well as Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan. The latter two are leaders in PN component parties, with Hamzah being president of Parti Wawasan Negara.