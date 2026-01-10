20 Malaysia air force officers face disciplinary action over military camp scandal

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) has confirmed that 20 of its officers were directly involved in immoral activity, according to preliminary investigations into allegations of misconduct at military camps.

RMAF Chief Muhammad Norazlan Aris said those responsible would be tried and judged in accordance with the laws and legal provisions of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

“RMAF views any violation of orders, directives, and regulations seriously, and firm action will be taken without compromise,” he said in a statement on Saturday (Jan 10), as quoted by local media.

"The RMAF leadership expressed regret over the incident that occurred, and those who failed to implement the instructions will also be taken to task accordingly," he added.

Norazlan stressed that the unhealthy vice culture - dubbed "yeye culture" - was not a practice of the RMAF.

The statements come after several videos emerged online purportedly showing entertainment activities and the presence of minibars at military camps in the country, according to local news outlet Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

Some of the videos, purportedly filmed at Subang Air Base, depicted what netizens described as “entertainment culture” among military officers, showing individuals seated at a bar and a man engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a woman.

The defence ministry said on Jan 5 it had instructed the Malaysian Armed Forces to conduct an immediate internal investigation to verify the claims.