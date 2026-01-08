Malaysia detains former army chief in military contract bribery probe

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian anti-graft authorities detained a former ⁠army chief and four others on Wednesday (Jan 7) in an investigation into alleged bribery involving military procurement contracts.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission will apply for a court order on Thursday to hold the former army ‍chief and his two ⁠wives ‍in custody to assist in the probe, the commission said in a statement late on ⁠Wednesday.

It did not name those detained but said they had ‍earlier recorded their statements at the MACC's headquarters. Two others were already being held for further investigation, the commission added.

Former army chief Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan is believed to have recorded a statement at the MACC headquarters on Wednesday in connection with ‌the probe, state news agency Bernama reported. Reuters was unable to independently verify the report.

Muhammad ‍Hafizuddeain ‌was placed on leave in late December pending an investigation after the anti-graft agency raided several firms alleged to be involved in the bribery scheme, and froze six bank accounts belonging to a ‌suspect and their family members.

The MACC seized 2.4 million ringgit (US$591,716) in cash linked to the investigation, state news agency Bernama reported on Wednesday.

The cash was seized when an individual connected to the case was caught trying to transfer it to another location, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki told Bernama.