Malaysia raids several firms as part of anti-graft probe into army procurement

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's anti-graft agency said on Monday (Dec 29) that it has raided several firms alleged to ⁠be involved in bribery linked to army procurement projects, days after the country's army chief was placed on leave pending an investigation into the matter.

Azam Baki, chief commissioner at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption ‍Commission, said the ⁠agency ‍had also frozen six bank accounts belonging to a suspect and their family members as part ⁠of the probe.

He did not provide details about the suspect ‍or the companies involved, but said investigations were being carried out under an anti-corruption law related to corporate liability for bribery.

"MACC officers have conducted searches at several companies believed to be involved to obtain relevant documents and evidence," Azam said ‌in a statement.

Malaysia's army chief Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan was put on immediate leave on ‍Saturday ‌to allow room for authorities to fully investigate allegations involving him "without any conflict of interest", defence minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin said in a statement over the weekend, without providing specifics.

Citing sources, state news agency ‌Bernama reported last week that MACC had recorded statements from three people as part of a probe into army procurement projects between 2023 and 2025.

A preliminary review found that several firms had repeatedly secured high-value contracts, Bernama quoted one of the sources as saying. Reuters was unable to ‌independently verify the report.