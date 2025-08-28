Malaysia’s Islamic party PAS could see 4-way race for vice-president posts; top 2 roles uncontested

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s opposition Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) could see a four-way race for three vice-president posts at its upcoming congress, with the outcomes set to shed more light on its leadership transition.

Meanwhile, the party’s top two leaders - president Abdul Hadi Awang, 77, and deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, 65 - will remain uncontested.

One of the current vice-presidents Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who is also Terengganu’s chief minister, confirmed on Tuesday (Aug 26) that he will be defending his position in the Islamic party’s internal elections.

“As the incumbent, I will defend this position, I am thankful for the nominations,” Ahmad Samsuri said in a video posted on his Facebook page, adding that the party’s election committee has given the eligible candidates some time to accept or decline their nominations.

“I am not sure of the final deadline but I think we have at least another week,” he said on Tuesday.

His announcement follows the release of the list of eligible candidates by PAS election committee chairman Wan Rohimi Wan Daud last week, ahead of its polls next month to select leaders for the 2025-2027 term.

According to local media, four candidates were deemed eligible to contest for the roles of vice presidency.

They are Ahmad Samsuri, 54, Idris Ahmad, 61, Amar Abdullah, 66 and Kedah’s chief minister Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, 51.

Ahmad Samsuri, along with Idris and Amar are currently the party’s vice-presidents while Sanusi is its election director.