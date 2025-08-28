Malaysia’s Islamic party PAS could see 4-way race for vice-president posts; top 2 roles uncontested
Outcomes of the vice-presidency contest at the Parti Islam Se-Malaysia's (PAS) September polls may indicate who will become deputy president next term, a role that in turn earmarks the future party president, an analyst tells CNA.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s opposition Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) could see a four-way race for three vice-president posts at its upcoming congress, with the outcomes set to shed more light on its leadership transition.
Meanwhile, the party’s top two leaders - president Abdul Hadi Awang, 77, and deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, 65 - will remain uncontested.
One of the current vice-presidents Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who is also Terengganu’s chief minister, confirmed on Tuesday (Aug 26) that he will be defending his position in the Islamic party’s internal elections.
“As the incumbent, I will defend this position, I am thankful for the nominations,” Ahmad Samsuri said in a video posted on his Facebook page, adding that the party’s election committee has given the eligible candidates some time to accept or decline their nominations.
“I am not sure of the final deadline but I think we have at least another week,” he said on Tuesday.
His announcement follows the release of the list of eligible candidates by PAS election committee chairman Wan Rohimi Wan Daud last week, ahead of its polls next month to select leaders for the 2025-2027 term.
According to local media, four candidates were deemed eligible to contest for the roles of vice presidency.
They are Ahmad Samsuri, 54, Idris Ahmad, 61, Amar Abdullah, 66 and Kedah’s chief minister Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, 51.
Ahmad Samsuri, along with Idris and Amar are currently the party’s vice-presidents while Sanusi is its election director.
Sanusi on Tuesday said he has not decided whether to run for the vice-president post and will make a decision within the next few days, reported local media.
“I have never chased for positions in the party … However, I also have to respect those who nominated me,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian at the sidelines of an event in Kedah.
“In PAS, there is no scramble for positions and I hope that tradition lasts forever. Many parties are ruined by such tussles,” he added.
According to Sinar Harian, Sanusi has twice declined previous nominations for the vice-president post.
Sanusi had also said in July that he was not ready to take up the vice-president post despite support from the party’s top leadership.
Related:
Free Malaysia Today reported that PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin had previously voiced support for Sanusi’s nomination, citing his strong performance as Kedah’s chief minister and his influence within the party.
Both Sanusi and Ahmad Samsuri had gained political stock in PAS, following the party’s strong performance in the 2023 state elections which also included Kedah and Terengganu.
Experts told CNA that Ahmad Samsuri’s non-hardline stance on Islam has made him a suitable leader for the party as it attempts to garner support from the non-Muslims ahead of the next elections.
The role of vice president is considered to be the third-highest rank in the hierarchy of the party.
“The outcome of the vice-presidency contest will perhaps indicate who will likely assume the position of deputy president next term,” analyst Adib Zalkapli, Managing Director of Viewfinder Global Affairs, told CNA.
He added that Abdul Hadi’s upcoming term is likely to be his last.
Noting that there are three vice-presidents, Adib said that the “most popular” within PAS’s influential ulama (religious scholar) faction will likely move up to be the next deputy president.
PAS’s ulama leadership model refers to a group of Islamic scholars or religious leaders within the party who are responsible for shaping its ideology and policies.
Two of the current vice-presidents, Idris and Amar, are aligned with the ulama faction.
Idris was Malaysia's religious affairs minister during former prime minister's Ismail Sabri administration. He is currently the MP for Bagan Serai in Perak.
Amar is the speaker of the Kelantan State Legislative Assembly and was previously the state's deputy chief minister.
Meanwhile, Ahmad Samsuri holds a PhD in aeroengine ignition and combustion and was also an aerospace lecturer at University Putra Malaysia before joining politics.
According to a research article by ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute on ‘The Ulama Leadership Model of the Islamic Party of Malaysia (PAS)’, an ulama by Malaysian standards can be anyone with a background in Islamic studies.
PAS current president Abdul Hadi Awang and his deputy Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man possess qualifications in Islamic studies and political science, with party members considering them to be religious clerics.
Adib from Viewfinder Global Affairs told CNA that the deputy presidency “traditionally” signals who may be earmarked as a future party president, especially if he is from the ulama faction.
TOP TWO POSTS REMAIN UNCONTESTED
Meanwhile, there will likely be no contest for PAS’s president and deputy president posts with only one eligible candidate listed for each position.
The list released by Wan Rohimi indicated “single candidate (no contest)” for the top two posts without naming the candidates, reported local media. These two roles have not faced a challenge since the 2015 party polls, according to local media.
Abdul Hadi has held the presidency post since June 2002, and recent media reports had speculated that he might step down due to health concerns but this has been denied by party leaders.
In February, a PAS source had told Free Malaysia Today that the party was likely to see a contest for its top two posts this year at the 71st annual congress.
And in April, Idris - the party’s vice-president - said that PAS is open to allowing contests for its top two positions, reported the New Straits Times.
Separately, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan, 63, confirmed on Saturday that he will not contest any position in the party’s polls.
Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of an event in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, Takiyuddin said that he has not stood for any party post for more than a decade, adding that he prefers to accept responsibilities given to him.
“This year also marks my 10th year as secretary-general, so I feel there is no need to continue,” he added, as quoted by Sinar Harian.
The secretary-general and election director roles, currently held by Takiyuddin and Sanusi, are usually appointed by the party’s leaders, according to local media.
Free Malaysia Today reported that the party polls are scheduled to be held on 15 to 16 September next month in Kedah while New Straits Times reported that they will be held on Sep 11 to 16.
PAS currently holds the most seats in the federal legislature after a strong showing in the 2022 general election, more than Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) as well as the country's historically dominant party the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO).
However, PAS and its ally party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition did not garner enough seats and support to form the government and are now in the opposition.