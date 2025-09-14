From 43 to 80: Malaysia’s Islamist opposition party PAS sets target for parliamentary seats at next GE

On Saturday, Amar said that the party also intends to contest seven seats in the upcoming Sabah state election, which is expected to be held by the end of this year.

The term for Sabah’s 73-seat state legislative assembly ends in November, and polls must be held within 60 days of the assembly being dissolved.

Political leaders and analysts have previously told CNA that the results for the Sabah poll could shape dynamics between Putrajaya and the Borneo state, amid growing calls for local parties to be dominant in governing the state.

‘WIN NON-MALAY SUPPORT’

FMT reported Amar as saying that PAS should seize the opportunity to boost support from its non-traditional supporter base, amid what he claimed to be growing discontent with the current unity government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

“Today, it is not unusual for non-Malays to openly express disappointment and dissatisfaction with PH, compared with two years ago when the coalition was at its peak in the first year after taking over Putrajaya,” Amar reportedly said, referring to Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan coalition that is in federal power alongside Barisan Nasional (BN).

“This presents a big opportunity for the opposition, including PAS, to take advantage. We must capitalise on this opportunity to win non-Malay support.”

Between 2020 and 2022, PAS was part of the federal government in the Perikatan Nasional coalition alongside Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Prior to that, it was part of the BN federal government from 1974 to 1977.

Ahead of its annual general meeting on Sep 15 and Sep 16, PAS retained its top brass with president Abdul Hadi Awang and deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man continuing to lead the party for the 2025 to 2027 term after being returned unopposed.

Incumbent vice-presidents Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, Idris Ahmad and Amar also retained their positions without contest.

Elections, however, will be held for positions in the Central Working Committee for the 2025 to 2027 term after 38 candidates accepted nominations by others for them to contest.