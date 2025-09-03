PAS leader pulls out of race for key post in Malaysia Islamist party - what are the political implications?

KUALA LUMPUR: A key Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) leader's decision not to contest a top position in upcoming internal polls has highlighted the challenges of going up against the party’s influential ulama (religious scholar) faction, analysts say.

The pull-out of Kedah Chief Minister Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, 51, who is seen to be from PAS’ other “professional” faction, also raises questions of leadership succession and whether the party can gain broader acceptance from Malaysians ahead of the next general election due by 2028, the experts add.

Sanusi reportedly confirmed on Saturday (Aug 30) that he will not run for one of three vice-president posts at the party's upcoming election, despite being one of four candidates nominated for the post. He said he will only be defending his seat in the Central Working Committee for the 2025 to 2027 term, news outlet Utusan Malaysia reported.

The internal election will be held during PAS’ annual general meeting, or muktamar, in Kedah from Sep 11 to 16.

This means PAS is likely to see an unchanged leadership line-up after its latest polls, with its top two posts - president and deputy president - uncontested and the three other vice-president candidates re-elected as incumbents.

The party has a long-held tradition of absolute loyalty to leaders and shunning infighting for top posts.

PAS' top leadership positions are dominated by members of its ulama faction, and Sanusi's decision could be seen as a shrewd one to ensure he retains influence in the party as its election director, instead of losing to Terengganu Chief Minister Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, the analysts said.

Fifty-four-year-old Ahmad Samsuri - a popular technocrat and an incumbent PAS vice-president - is the only member in the party's top five positions not seen as part of the ulama faction.