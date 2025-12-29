Perlis political upheaval: Ruler calls on parties to reunite ‘for the good of the state’

On Sunday, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin said the decision to appoint Abu Bakar was made after considering the views of the elected representatives in Perlis.

“Most of the state’s assemblymen have informed me that they leave it to me to make the choice, and they are willing to accept anyone.

“I also asked them earlier whether there was any rift between the two PN parties (PAS and Bersatu) and how it could be rectified and brought closer so that they can work as one … Therefore, everyone has accepted the reality that (they) must cooperate for the interests of the state and the people,” he was quoted as saying by Malay Mail.

CALL TO SEVER TIES

In spite of the call for unity, a PAS Youth division leader has called on the party’s central leadership to make a decisive move and sever all ties with Bersatu at every level, Malay daily Berita Harian reported.

PN is the federal opposition pact.

Mohamad Ikhwan Afiq Mohamad Anwar - who is the head of the PAS Tasek Gelugor Youth Wing in Penang - reportedly said that the party should contest and reclaim all parliamentary and state assembly seats won by Bersatu under the PN and PAS banners in previous general and state elections.

“This action is justifiable and fair in light of the treacherous and backstabbing moves by Bersatu at the national level and in Perlis, where they allegedly conspired to topple (former) Perlis Chief Minister Mohd Shukri Ramli,” he was quoted as saying by Malay Mail.

He added: “Therefore, on behalf of grassroots members at all levels, the PAS Tasek Gelugor Youth Wing urges PAS central leadership to take firm and comprehensive action to sever ties with Bersatu immediately,” he added.

Last week, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man had called on Bersatu to act against its five assemblymen who had signed the statutory declaration against Shukri.

Tuan Ibrahim said Bersatu must take stern measures as a sign of respect towards its fellow party in PN, and to ensure that discipline within the coalition and ties remained intact, Free Malaysia Today reported.