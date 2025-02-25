First batch of trainees completes Malaysia's revamped national service training programme as minister lauds its success
Out of the 120 people who participated in PLKN 3.0, four did not complete their training due to various reasons.
KUALA LUMPUR: The first batch of trainees from Malaysia’s revamped National Service Training Programme - dubbed PLKN 3.0 - completed their training on Tuesday (Feb 25), with Malaysia’s Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari lauding its success.
However, the minister acknowledged that there were some improvements that could be made to the programme.
On Tuesday, 116 trainees successfully completed their 45-day training even while another four did not manage to do so.
“Since Jan 12, the trainees have undergone various training modules consisting of aspects of nationhood and military training,” Adly was quoted as saying by The Star at an event marking the completion of the programme by the first batch of trainees.
“We feel it was a success as the first batch consisted of volunteers from various backgrounds and ethnicities.”
Adly added that he was confident that the 116 trainees - which consist of 73 men and 43 women - aged between 18 and 25 would be able to forge a better future ahead with the skills and experiences they had picked up from the programme.
“I hope that they will be able to become better individuals and a good example to the younger generation,” Adly reportedly said.
Meanwhile, he added that the remaining four who did not complete the programme included two who had health complications and another who was chosen to represent Malaysia in a silat competition. The fourth chose to further their education instead of continuing with the programme.
“The well-being and health of the trainees are always our priority,” Adly said, according to The Star.
The minister also gave the assurance that his ministry will continue to address any shortcomings of the PLKN 3.0 - including a reported shortage of military fatigues.
"We will ensure sufficient uniforms for future series. The uniforms used for Series 1/2025 will be reused for Series 2/2025, scheduled from May 11 to Jun 24, and Series 3/2025, which will run from Sep 7 to Oct 21," he was quoted as saying by news outlet New Straits Times.
There will be 500 trainees for the second and third intakes of PLKN 3.0 respectively.
"BEST EXPERIENCE OF MY LIFE": TRAINEE
For Wong Wei Pin, the experience of being a part of the first batch of trainees for the revamped national service programme has been “the best experience of (his) life” due to his interest in the military.
“I was studying law when the opportunity to join (PLKN 3.0) came about.
“I grabbed the chance to join as I knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the 20-year-old told The Star, adding that his favourite moments during the programme include activities like abseiling and weapons training.
Meanwhile, another trainee said that PLKN 3.0 had boosted her self-confidence.
“Don’t get me wrong, I really enjoyed using the M16 rifle during weapons training … However, other modules enhanced my skills, especially when speaking publicly,” 24-year-old Ivy Nurshafica Amaynie was quoted as saying by The Star.
Malaysia first introduced national service in 2004, as it randomly selected those aged 18 and above for compulsory three-month training to instil the spirit of patriotism, resilience and volunteerism in the trainees.
The programme was halted in 2015 due to cost-cutting measures and reintroduced the following year with participation to be made optional by 2019.
After the Pakatan Harapan government came to power in 2018, it scrapped national service altogether, with a minister saying it had been misused for the purpose of the indoctrination of certain beliefs.
Malaysia then announced in October 2023 that it would restart the programme to “produce quality, disciplined and patriotic youths”, but the plan has met with some opposition.
Some parents have expressed concern about bullying, sexual harassment, and fighting while others said more studies should be conducted as its current implementation strategy was not clear.