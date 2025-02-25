First batch of trainees completes Malaysia's revamped national service training programme as minister lauds its success

KUALA LUMPUR: The first batch of trainees from Malaysia’s revamped National Service Training Programme - dubbed PLKN 3.0 - completed their training on Tuesday (Feb 25), with Malaysia’s Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari lauding its success.

However, the minister acknowledged that there were some improvements that could be made to the programme.

On Tuesday, 116 trainees successfully completed their 45-day training even while another four did not manage to do so.

“Since Jan 12, the trainees have undergone various training modules consisting of aspects of nationhood and military training,” Adly was quoted as saying by The Star at an event marking the completion of the programme by the first batch of trainees.

“We feel it was a success as the first batch consisted of volunteers from various backgrounds and ethnicities.”

Adly added that he was confident that the 116 trainees - which consist of 73 men and 43 women - aged between 18 and 25 would be able to forge a better future ahead with the skills and experiences they had picked up from the programme.

“I hope that they will be able to become better individuals and a good example to the younger generation,” Adly reportedly said.

Meanwhile, he added that the remaining four who did not complete the programme included two who had health complications and another who was chosen to represent Malaysia in a silat competition. The fourth chose to further their education instead of continuing with the programme.

“The well-being and health of the trainees are always our priority,” Adly said, according to The Star.

The minister also gave the assurance that his ministry will continue to address any shortcomings of the PLKN 3.0 - including a reported shortage of military fatigues.

"We will ensure sufficient uniforms for future series. The uniforms used for Series 1/2025 will be reused for Series 2/2025, scheduled from May 11 to Jun 24, and Series 3/2025, which will run from Sep 7 to Oct 21," he was quoted as saying by news outlet New Straits Times.

There will be 500 trainees for the second and third intakes of PLKN 3.0 respectively.