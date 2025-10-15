Malaysia expands use of QR code clearance at Johor land checkpoints to motorcycle, pedestrian lanes

SINGAPORE: Malaysia on Wednesday (Oct 15) expanded the use of QR codes for Singaporean and other foreign travellers to clear the Johor land checkpoints at selected motorcycle and pedestrian lanes.

The move follows the “success of the first phase of the trial” under the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) that began on Sep 22, which initially involved car lanes at the two main southern entry points, according to a statement by Malaysia's Home Ministry on Tuesday.

The ministry was referring to the car immigration booths at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) customs, immigration and quarantine complex linked to the Woodlands Causeway as well as the Sultan Abu Bakar immigration complex linked to the Tuas Second Link.

“Motorcyclists and pedestrians are encouraged to download the MyNIISe application to generate a personal QR code to use at the special lanes provided during the trial period,” it said on Tuesday.

The pilot programme under NIISe - which is aimed at simplifying immigration clearance - will run until Feb 28, 2026.

“During the NIISe trial phase, the existing QR code system and MyBorderPass application can still be used. However, the public, including foreign visitors, are encouraged to switch to the MyNIISe application for immigration entry matters at the entry points that have activated its use,” said the Home Ministry.

CNA was previously made to understand that the MyNIISe app is likely to replace MyBorderPass after the trial phase for the former ends in March.