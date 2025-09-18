Foreigners can use QR code to clear Malaysia immigration at Johor land checkpoints from Sep 22

JOHOR BAHRU: From Monday (Sep 22), Singaporeans and other foreign travellers will be able to clear Johor land checkpoints using just QR codes without needing to show their passports.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, Malaysia’s home ministry said that this simplified clearance at the country’s southern borders will be facilitated under a pilot for the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe), which will run for five months until Feb 28, 2026.

“The public including foreigners are encouraged to download the MyNIISe app for entry and departure immigration at the entry points during this trial phase,” it said.

The ministry added that travellers are reminded to still bring their passports and other travel relevant travel documents to clear immigration, in line with Malaysian law.

The trial will also be rolled out concurrently in phases at main airports around the country - Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminals 1 and 2, Penang, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching.

In several posts on its Facebook page, NIISe said that car immigration booths at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) customs, immigration and quarantine complex linked to the Woodlands Causeway and Sultan Abu Bakar immigration complex linked to the Tuas Second Link will facilitate app users.

The MyNIISe app will also allow those travelling in groups in a car to register using a single QR code.

This appears to be an upgrade to the current MyBorderPass application used by Malaysians, which requires a single QR code for every traveller.