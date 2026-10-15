Malaysia raises the threshold for haze-related school closures

Malaysian Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said on Wednesday (Oct 14) that the air quality threshold for school closures will be raised to bring the ministry’s guidelines in line with the country's National Haze Action Plan.

Schools will now close in areas where the Air Pollutant Index (API) exceeds 200, while outdoor activities will be suspended when the readings reach 100 or above.

Under the education ministry’s previous guidelines, schools had to close in areas with API readings exceeded 180, or remained above 150 for three consecutive days.

Fadhlina said the ministry welcomed the National Disaster Management Agency’s position that haze management should be based on the national plan.

"This step aims to ensure that decisions are made more systematically based on the current condition assessment, including the Air Pollutant Index readings and health advice from the Ministry of Health," she said in a Facebook post.

Fadhlina noted that API readings could change within a short period, and said closing schools several days in advance without considering those changes could unnecessarily cost students learning time if air quality improved.

"At the same time, I understand parents' concerns regarding their children's health, particularly those with health issues or who are more sensitive to air pollution," she said.

Parents who are concerned about their children’s health and safety during the haze can choose to keep them at home, provided they inform the school authorities, she added.

"The safety and health of children remain our priority. However, every school day also holds great value for their development and learning,” said Fadhlina.

"I hope this coordination can provide greater certainty to parents, reduce difficulties faced, and ensure every school operation decision is made by taking into account both the health and educational continuity of children in a balanced manner," she said.