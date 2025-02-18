Malaysia’s mamak eateries want Rohingya refugees to ease ‘critical’ worker shortage, but hurdles remain

KUALA LUMPUR: One sector in Malaysia says it is bearing the brunt of the country’s ongoing foreign worker hiring freeze: The pervasive Indian Muslim restaurants, known colloquially as mamaks.

Two restaurant associations representing mamak and banana leaf eateries, the Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Operators Association (PRESMA) and the Malaysian Indian Restaurant Operators Association, told local media on Jan 22 that they were struggling with a shortage of 25,000 workers in the restaurant sector.

This prompted an appeal to the government to ease hiring restrictions and permit them to replace workers who have returned to their home countries.

"It's quite critical already," PRESMA deputy president Tahir Salam told CNA of the worker shortage, describing how some of these mamak eateries - which are usually open 24 hours - have had to scale back operating times and deploy workers in multiple roles, ranging from back of house to cashier and waiter.

When this was not forthcoming, one of the associations zeroed in on another possible solution. PRESMA told local newspaper Berita Harian on Feb 1 that it would be open to hiring registered Rohingya refugees to fill demand.

The Rohingya, a Muslim minority persecuted in Myanmar, comprise 60 per cent of the 192,000 refugees and asylum seekers registered with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Malaysia.

"For our shortage and the problem we are facing, whoever can come in to do the job is acceptable. Refugees from Myanmar, Bosnia or whatever country also, we are willing to accept, but with proper documentation from the government so the government won't give us any problems later on," said Tahir.