Less sugar, same punch? Sabah’s red durians take centre stage in tourism push
In recent years, the East Malaysian state has hosted durian bazaars, festivals and competitions to promote its local harvests.
KOTA KINABALU: Sabah is carving out a name for itself as a regional durian hub, drawing on its rich biodiversity and growing appetite for both cultivated and wild varieties of the so-called “king of fruits”.
These events attract growers big and small – from commercial orchard owners to small-scale farmers, spotlighting the region’s distinctive species, many of which cannot be found outside Borneo.
This year, 13 varieties of the spiky, pungent fruit competed for the top title in Sabah’s annual durian competition. They were assessed based on shape, colour, aroma, taste, as well as the size of their seeds.
Judges crowned the Keningau King – a pumpkin-shaped cultivar from the interior district of Keningau, with thick yellow flesh and tiny seeds – the champion.
RED DURIANS STEAL THE SPOTLIGHT
Aside from the prized entrants, some unsubmitted varieties on display also stole the hearts – and tastebuds – of judges.
Among them were the durio graveolens, known locally as dalit, a wild species native to Borneo.
Dalit durians are instantly recognisable by their glossy, vividly coloured flesh, which can range from deep red to bright orange or yellow. While there are 13 species in this family, only five are edible for humans. .
Duane Evans, chairman of the Sabah Durian and Tropical Fruit Planters Association, said dalit durians are among the state’s most intriguing fruits.
“I feel very proud to introduce (visitors) to another type of durians,” he told CNA. “The colours and the (flavours of dalit) – it’s like a box of chocolates, you never know what you are going to taste.”
Dalit durians carry a rich, creamy texture with a slightly alcoholic note, and are generally less sweet than commercial varieties. The red-fleshed variation, despite its milder scent, has a surprising depth of flavour.
Although dalit durians are widely enjoyed in Sabah, they are becoming increasingly scarce – fewer than 100ha of these trees remain in the wild today due to deforestation and climate change.
A HEALTHIER OPTION?
At the bustling Todak Waterfront bazaar in Sabah’s capital Kota Kinabalu, last year’s competition winner has seen business surge thanks to a spike in interest from tourists.
The stall, which belongs to De Green Farm, peddles the Tenom Beauty – another variety featuring bright red flesh.
“Many tourists from China are looking for Sabah durians, especially the Tenom Beauty, because it’s very authentic and unique to Sabah,” said the farm’s chairman Tracy Liew.
Aside from their striking appearance, red flesh durians are also marketed as a healthier alternative.
“(The red durians) are not heaty (and) they are lower in sugar – unlike the premium durians that could cause hypertension if you eat too much,” said durian farmer Chee Vun Keong.
Chee’s orchard in the town of Beaufort has about 50 red durian trees. According to him, the species thrives in extremely hot weather, making it ideal for Sabah’s climate.
They typically fruit once a year in December and January, with each tree producing up to 200 fruits.
RARE, NATIVE AND UNDER THREAT
Sabah is home to an estimated 13 species of red durians and many more endemic varieties – some exotic, others rare, and many still understudied.
Although not widely produced commercially, they showcase the state’s rich biodiversity and hold cultural significance for local communities.
Experts say wild durian species are naturally resilient, often showing strong tolerance to pests and disease.
However, their ecosystem faces threats from climate change and human activities.
“Too much rain is not good for durians. Deforestation (and) rapid development will also destroy the natural habitat of the durian,” said Dayang Nur Fashareena Datu Md Noor, a research officer at the Department of Agriculture Sabah.
Farmers are encouraged to register for geographical identification to protect their species from being exploited or misrepresented in future.
To strengthen Sabah’s position as a durian destination, state authorities are working with tour operators and farmers to curate tourism experiences – from farm tours and tasting sessions to educational programmes and guidebooks that highlight the state’s durian heritage.
By showcasing both cultivated hybrids and wild native species, Sabah hopes to boost tourism while increasing income for local farmers