Malaysian minister Ewon Benedick resigns from Cabinet over Sabah's 40% ruling

Malaysian politician Ewon Benedick announced his resignation from the Cabinet on Saturday (Nov 8), over what he said was "disregard" by the country's Attorney General's Chambers (AGC) for Sabah's constitutional right to 40 per cent of federal revenue derived from the state.

Ewon, who is Malaysia's Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister, wrote in a Facebook post that he disagreed with the AGC's stance and that it was "awkward" for him to remain in the Cabinet while holding an opposing view.

"The AGC's approach towards the 40 per cent entitlement during my three years in the federal Cabinet has contradicted my stance as UPKO president," said Ewon, who is also president of the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) party.

He decided to resign after reviewing the written judgment by Kota Kinabalu High Court judge Celestina Stuel Galid in the judicial review filed by the Sabah Law Society and found that AGC's position ignored the historical basis of Malaysia's formation.

Last month, the Kota Kinabalu High Court ruled that the Malaysian federal government had acted unlawfully by failing to fulfil Sabah's 40 per cent entitlement for nearly 50 years.

In addition, the court issued a mandamus order, which compels Putrajaya to review the revenue allocation with the Sabah government.

It also ordered that an agreement be reached on Sabah’s 40 per cent share of federal revenue for each financial year from 1974 to 2021, with this process to be completed within 180 days.

The AGC confirmed on Saturday that it had received the court's written judgment and that it would examine its reasoning before deciding on the next course of action, the Malay Mail reported.

“The department will conduct a thorough review of the judgment and consider all relevant legal aspects before taking any further action,” the AGC said on Saturday.

Citing UPKO's constitution, Ewon said one of the party's principles was to uphold the 1963 Malaysia Treaty and Sabah's constitutional rights.

He added that UPKO's fight was rooted in the Cobbold Commission Report, the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report, the MA63, and the Malaysia Act, all of which set the terms for Sabah’s participation in the formation of Malaysia.