'Growing appeal' for Malaysian states to join Sabah, Sarawak in push for greater powers, but will it work?

But the federal government, which might publicly acknowledge room for discussion, is likely to be wary of a slippery slope in granting state-level concessions so as to preserve power at the centre, the experts warned.

Challenges include fiscal limitations at the federal level, a disparity between what the West and East Malaysian states could be entitled to, and a lack of coordination among the peninsular states, they said.

“Any incumbent federal government does not have great incentive to want to give away power,” Tricia Yeoh, from the School of Politics and International Relations at University of Nottingham Malaysia, told CNA.

“But again, the argument here is that (otherwise) it's actually unsustainable especially for states, because their sources of revenue are very limited.”

AN EAST-WEST UNITED FRONT?

On Monday (Sep 15), a think-tank and several non-governmental organisations proposed for peninsular states to form an "alliance" with Sabah and Sarawak to collectively negotiate with the federal government for a national decentralisation agenda that would devolve more powers to all states.

The joint statement, signed by the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs, Projek Sama, Bersih, Tindak Malaysia, and Rise of Social Efforts, was issued one day before Malaysia celebrated 62 years of its formation as a federation.

The decentralisation agenda would come under a proposed Malaysia Agreement 1963+ (MA63+), an upgraded version of the legal instrument signed in 1963 that became the basis for the formation of the Federation of Malaysia.

The original agreement granted more autonomy to Sabah, Sarawak and Singapore in joining the Malayan states as a federation. Singapore left the federation in 1965.

While Sabah and Sarawak currently enjoy some degree of autonomy, they have consistently pushed for their full rights under MA63 to be granted, especially in areas like petroleum and tax revenue.