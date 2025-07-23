‘Important’ for Johor to get back 25 per cent of tax revenue given to federal government: Regent

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has again called for a larger portion of the state’s income tax revenue that goes to federal coffers to be returned to it.

This comes amid growing concerns over infrastructure development and project delays in the southern state, he said.

“When 25 per cent of Johor’s income tax revenue is returned to Johor, Johor can stand on its own feet,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 22).

The regent had previously said that Johor gave the federal government about RM48 to RM49 billion (US$11.36 billion to US$11.59 billion) a year in tax revenue, but received only RM1.4 billion in return. That amounts to an estimated 2.85 per cent return.

Tunku Ismail’s latest comments came following news of the postponement of the Pasir Gudang Hospital's phased opening. Initially scheduled for next month, it has been delayed to January 2026, much to the regent’s disappointment.

Tunku Ismail also pointed to the issue of autogates system disruptions at Johor’s major land checkpoints - the Sultan Iskandar Building and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex - as well as matters related to flood mitigation projects as to why more of the state’s revenue should be returned to them.

“I wish to convey to Johoreans how important it is for 25 per cent of the state’s income tax revenue to be returned to Johor.

“Through this tax return, we would not need to burden the federal government or submit applications to (them) and then endure a long wait for approval,” he said.