Anwar vows transparent probe into death of 13-year-old Sabah student amid bullying claims

KOTA KINABALU: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has pledged that no individual, regardless of rank or political ties, will be protected from investigations into the death of a 13-year-old student in Sabah.

Zara Qairina Mahathir, a Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Tun Datu Mustapha student, was found unconscious at about 4am on Jul 16.

She is believed to have fallen from the third floor of her school dormitory in Papar in the East Malaysian state, and was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital the following day.

Her death has sparked social media allegations of bullying by the child of an influential figure and garnered national attention for weeks through the hashtag #JusticeforZara.

Though Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said last Saturday (Aug 2) the police had completed their probe, Zara’s mother said she filed another police report on Sunday after recalling seeing bruises on her daughter’s back while preparing her body for burial, Malaysian media reported.

Her legal team said this warrants a fresh investigation into the case, despite Anwar confirming that the full investigation report had been submitted to the Attorney General's Chambers (AGC).

Anwar said on Sunday investigations into Zara’s death must be conducted swiftly and transparently, and urged the public not to speculate or make accusations against high-profile figures without evidence.

“This is a nation of law, not slander. Whoever is involved in a criminal act such as murder will not be protected,” Anwar was quoted as saying by state news agency Bernama.

“Regardless of whether they are Datuk Seri or Tan Sri, we will investigate if there is proof … Do not throw baseless accusations just because they are the child of a minister or a relative of a deputy prime minister or deputy chief minister,” he added during his speech at the closing ceremony of the National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen Day 2025 in Sabah, as quoted by Malay Mail.

Zara’s mother, Noraidah Lamat, has denied making allegations linking her daughter’s death to prominent individuals, according to a statement on Saturday by her lawyers.

“Noraidah has never mentioned any high-profile individual in relation to Zara’s death. Any such assumptions or allegations are baseless and did not come from her,” said her lawyers Hamid Ismail and Shahlan Jufri, as reported by Berita Harian.

Noraidah’s lawyers also denied their client made claims about what was said to a student on the day of the incident, and that three students had been transferred out of the school.

The lawyers said Noraidah only learned of claims – including of a student being shouted at with the words “you’re a murderer” – after they began circulating on social media.

Papar police chief superintendent Kamaruddin Ambo Sakka said last Saturday his team had found no evidence suggesting children of prominent individuals, including ministers’ families or those associated with Borneo state’s palace, were involved.

The palace had denied the allegations last Thursday, refuting social media rumours linking the case to the family of Sabah Governor Musa Aman, Malay Mail reported.