Helicopter crash in Sarawak kills pilot and 4 medical staff on ‘flying doctor’ service

LONG LELLANG, Sarawak: Five people were killed in a helicopter crash in northern Sarawak on Tuesday (Sep 8), with air transport investigators set to arrive in Miri on Wednesday to assist with investigations.

The team from the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to arrive in Miri at 2pm, said Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) chief executive officer Norazman Mahmud.

"The helicopter wreckage at the crash site will remain undisturbed following instructions from the AAIB ... the site has been cordoned off and secured,” he was quoted as saying by local news outlet the New Straits Times (NST).

The authorities will resume search and recovery operations at the site on Wednesday, he added.

The pilot, a medical officer, an assistant medical officer and two nurses were killed after a Flying Doctor Service helicopter crashed near the Long Lellang STOLport (short take-off and landing airport) in Marudi district.

A "flying doctor" service typically uses aircraft to provide ​medical care, emergency transport and clinical ​services to rural or isolated regions.

Long Lellang is about 930km from Sarawak state capital Kuching. Miri is its closest major city located some 310km away.

According to initial information from the Miri Airport Fire and Rescue Services (AFRS), the helicopter crashed near the end of the airstrip at Long Lellang at about 3.40pm, news outlet The Star reported.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed the healthcare personnel who died had been on official duty.

The doctor has been identified as Ainul Baroah Kamaruddin from Kelantan. Her sister-in-law, Nureez Mohd Pauzi, confirmed Dr Ainul’s death in a Facebook post following the crash. The remaining victims' identities are not yet known.

Norazman said the police would manage the identification and investigation process at Miri Hospital, including comparing the victims' DNA with that of their families.