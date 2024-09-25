Malaysian soldier fatally shot by alleged poacher during training exercise in Sarawak described as independent, resilient

SIBU: A Malaysian soldier who died after he was reportedly shot by a member of the public during a training exercise in Sarawak has been described by a relative as an “independent and resilient person” who was also a good friend and brother.

The soldier – identified as Corporal Petrus Linggi Liman – was fatally shot on Monday (Sep 23) and the authorities are still on the hunt for the unidentified suspect.

Local media had reported that the 29-year-old was allegedly shot by a poacher.

In an interview with The Star on Sep 24, Mr Petrus’s cousin Desmond Leo Naga Janting said that the last time they met was during the Gawai Dayak festival last year at their longhouse.

The Gawai Dayak is a thanksgiving and harvest festival typically celebrated on Jun 1 each year.

“I really didn't expect that he would leave us just like that,” said Mr Desmond, adding that the last time he contacted his cousin was on Jul 18.

“I didn’t know that it would be the last time I contacted him.”

The Malaysian Army Command Public Relations Cell on Sep 23 issued a statement confirming that a personnel from the 9th Brigade in Sibu was killed by a gunshot in an early morning incident that day while undergoing training.

The personnel was given first aid at the location of the incident, Bernama reported, before being rushed to the Song Health Clinic and subsequently, the Kapit Hospital for further treatment.

He was pronounced dead at 7.43am at the hospital and a police report was lodged over the incident.

Mr Desmond told The Star that the two of them had been like brothers and good friends since childhood until they separated to pursue their careers.

He added that he is heartbroken at being unable to return to their longhouse to pay his last respects to his cousin.

Further, Mr Desmond said that Mr Petrus was the only son in his family.

"The deceased had an elder sister and four younger sisters. So ... he was the only man who was the hope of the family,” Mr Desmond said.

“He was a quiet person but he was good at cracking jokes. What I admired about him was that he was an independent and resilient person. That's why he was able to join the army.”

According to the statement by the Malaysian Army, Mr Petrus was resting with his platoon when they heard the sound of a motorcycle going through a trail near their location.

They then heard what appeared to be a gunshot sound, and a perimeter inspection was conducted in the aftermath that saw them tending to an injured Mr Petrus.

On Sep 24, Malaysia Defence Minister Khaled Nordin conveyed his condolences to Mr Petrus’s family members.

“I would like to convey my deepest condolences over this loss and let us all pray that his family will be able to manage through such a difficult time,” he wrote on his Facebook page.